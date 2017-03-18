San Jose community gathers to remember slain little league coach

SAN JOSE (KRON)– A community gathered together Saturday afternoon to remember the San Jose little league coach who was stabbed to death.

Frank Navarro, 35, was stabbed on Feb. 26 near the bar he worked at.

San Jose stabbing leaves little league coach dead

Six people have been arrested in connection with his murder, but Navarro’s family and friends are still coping with their loss.

“Alot of people known him and really miss him now,” said John Blanco.

Navarro was President of Blanco’s team.

Navarro is remembered throughout the community for a being a person who dedicated himself to the children of San Jose.

“Our league is one of the toughest parts of San Jose and we have a lot of struggling families and it was really important for him, if they couldn’t afford to pay for registration he would just wipe it away and say we got you,” said Delilah Blanco.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes said the funeral for Frank Navarro will be held on Sunday in San Jose.