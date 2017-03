CONCORD (KRON) — Police arrested a suspect who allegedly stole from a Concord business Friday night, according to police.

In a Facebook post, Concord police say that on her way out of the store, the suspect pushed the store manager.

Officers found the suspect at the BART station near Oakland Ave., and arrested her for the crime.

“This case was solved by the great description the witnesses were able to provide to officers,” police said.

No further details were released.