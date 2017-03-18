Vallejo police need help in locating at-risk missing woman

By Published:

VALLEJO (KRON)–Vallejo police are asking the public to help find a missing at-risk woman.

Lexus Dupaty,26, was last seen on Friday around 5:00 p.m. near the 200 block of Ascot Parkway.

Dupaty suffers from a mental disability, which impacts her ability to care for herself, according to police.

She has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 185-pounds and is 5-feet and 6-inches tall.

Dupaty was last seen wearing a lime green jacket with a gray hoodie underneath and gray sweatpants.

Please contact the Vallejo Police Department at 707-334-6330 with any information about Lexus’ whereabouts.

