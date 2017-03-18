Windsor man allegedly runs ex-girlfriend off road, into ditch

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — A man was arrested Friday morning in Sonoma County for allegedly running his ex-girlfriend off the road by intentionally crashing his car into hers, sheriff’s officials said.

Around 3:50 a.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to the 900 block of Dry Creek Rd. near Healdsburg in unincorporated Sonoma County.

At the scene, deputies found a white 2007 Dodge Caliber in a ditch that was facing the wrong way.

The victims were a 20-year-old woman from Windsor and her 19-year-old boyfriend.

They told deputies that her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Daniel Galvez of Windsor, followed them from Santa Rosa and was driving erratically.

According to sheriff’s officials, when the victims exited northbound U.S. Highway 101 and turned west on Dry Creek Rd., Galvez sped

up, drove over the double yellow lines, and then intentionally crashed into them.

The victim’s car then went into a ditch.

When Galvez’s ex-girlfriend got out of the car, they got into a verbal argument.

Galvez ended up giving her a ride back to her father’s house nearby, and then left.

California Highway Patrol and Healdsburg police officers stopped him later on when they found him near the crash scene.

Galvez was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence.

He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail, but has since been released on a $30,000 bail bond, sheriff’s officials said.

The victim and her boyfriend complained of pain, and were taken to a hospital for treatment.