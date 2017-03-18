Yelp Review: Best Bay Area eateries founded by women

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — With March being Women’s History Month, Yelp’s Community Director Stephanie Yolish was here to tell us where to eat in celebration of businesses established by women.

Kin Khao, San Francisco – Located in the Park 55 Hotel, Kin Khao is somewhat of a Cinderella story. It was established by a woman who went from food blogger to founder of a Michelin star restaurant. Here, you can enjoy specialties like Rabbit Green Curry, Caramelized Pork, and Creamy Mushroom Terrine.

Hen House, Oakland – Hen House is run by two Bay Area mothers who had visions of creating simple, yet delicious meals for their community. The restaurant offers a variety of pizzas and salads, but is most well-known for their meatball sandwich. Pizzas change seasonally.

Niles Pie Company, Union City – A local woman who started out baking for farmer’s markets now has her own spot! She serves every type of pie imaginable. The pies are also available at farmer’s markets in Oakland and Fremont.

For more fabulous, female-founded locations, watch the video above!