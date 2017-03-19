1 cited, 1 jailed following speed race in Fremont

FREMONT (KRON) — One man was arrested and another was cited after allegedly speed racing on Thursday, according to Fremont police.

While conducting street racing enforcement, authorities noticed two cars in the act.

Authorities were able to stop one car, but the other fled the scene.

The license plate number that police gathered from the car helped them identify the driver of second car that fled.

The 23-year-old man who stopped was quickly identified and arrested on suspicion of participating in a speed contest, according to authorities.

He was then taken to Fremont Jail and his car was impounded.

The officer went to the home of the registered owner of the second car that fled.

Police identified the driver, who admitted to participating in the speed race.

The suspect was then cited and released, according to authorities.