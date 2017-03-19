25 passengers, crew rescued from vessel near San Clemente Island

SAN DIEGO (KRON)– Members of the coast guard rescued 25 passengers and crew on a vessel near San Clemente Island early Sunday morning.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector San Diego’s Joint Harbor Operations Center received a call around 2:51 a.m. from the Truline, a 63-foot vessel, that it struck an underwater object.

According to the caller, the vessel took on water.

Crew from the Coast Guard were immediately dispatched along with members of the U.S. Navy.

The rescue mission lasted until the late afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., passengers, and crew who were aboard the Truline were transported to a landing dock in San Pedro, California.

There were no reported injuries.