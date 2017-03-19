3 injured, in trauma center after Vallejo shooting

VALLEJO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night in Vallejo and sent three people to a trauma center, police said.

Around 10:00 p.m., police responded to a report that several shots were fired in the 100 block of Westwood St.

According to police, a 27-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were at the home visiting family.

They were outside on the porch when a man approached them and fired multiple rounds.

Shooting/ 22:27/ WESTWOOD ST/ VALLEJO/ 3RD AMBULANCE REQUESTED — Medic Ambulance (@MedicAmbulance) March 19, 2017

Shooting/ 22:05/ WESTWOOD ST/ VALLEJO/ 2 AMBULANCES REQUESTED — Medic Ambulance (@MedicAmbulance) March 19, 2017

The 27-year-old man suffered a grazing wound to his head and the 26-year-old woman was shot in her right shoulder.

According to police, her brother also suffered a gunshot wound to the back of his right thigh, but was able to give her first aid.

All three victims were taken to a local trauma center for treatment of injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.

The suspect is currently at large and was last seen walking east on Westwood St.

He is described as a man in his 30’s, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a medium build, a goatee and was wearing a white shirt.

According to police, the victims did not know the suspect and police have not yet identified a motive for the shooting. The incident is

currently under investigation, police said.