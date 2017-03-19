8-year-old girl killed by father in Capitola Mall murder-suicide, police said

Published:

(KION)–A 36-year-old man killed his 8-year-old daughter then himself Sunday afternoon while sitting in a parked car near the west entrance of the Capitola Mall, police said.

According to Chief Terry McManus, the wife of the 36-year old called police around 3 o’clock concerned that her husband was going to commit suicide. The wife also informed police that the 8-year old was with him. When police arrived at the mall they found the 36-year man dead in the driver’s seat. The 8-year-old’s body was in the passenger seat, McManus said.

Both victims died at the scene.

Police are working to get more details and we will give them to you as soon as they are available.

