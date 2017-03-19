Delay in assigning student to San Francisco Schools

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/KRON)–Letters assigning San Francisco students to city schools for the coming school year will be delayed, officials with the San Francisco Unified School District said.

The letters were scheduled to be mailed out Friday but district staff members need more time to do some necessary checks.

District officials said they are working to make the delay as short as possible and they will notify parents as soon as the letters are ready.

Students are assigned to schools based on their ranking of schools they would like to attend.

But if more students choose a school than there are openings, district staff use a placement process to place a student in one of their requested schools.

 

