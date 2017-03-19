Elderly man with dementia missing after hike in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Sonoma County Sheriff’s officials are asking for help finding an elderly man who went missing Thursday in Sonoma County.

Around noon, 68-year-old David Elliot was hiking in the Sonoma Regional Park when he got separated from his caregiver.

Elliot suffers from frontal temporal dementia, sheriff’s officials said.

Elliot is described as a white man, 196 pounds, with gray hair.

He was wearing a red-checkered flannel shirt, blue jeans and a tan baseball cap with “Grand Canyon” written on it.