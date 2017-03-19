Elderly man with dementia missing after hike in Sonoma County

By Published:
Courtesy of Sonoma County Sheriff's Office

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Sonoma County Sheriff’s officials are asking for help finding an elderly man who went missing Thursday in Sonoma County.

Around noon, 68-year-old David Elliot was hiking in the Sonoma Regional Park when he got separated from his caregiver.

Elliot suffers from frontal temporal dementia, sheriff’s officials said.

Elliot is described as a white man, 196 pounds, with gray hair.

He was wearing a red-checkered flannel shirt, blue jeans and a tan baseball cap with “Grand Canyon” written on it.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s