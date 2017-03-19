Kaepernick among stars who raised $1 mil to battle starvation in Somalia

Ariana Afshar Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A group of well-known celebrities, including Colin Kaepernick are using the power of social media to raise money to battle hunger in Somalia.

Some of the celebrities include well-known social media influencers Casey Neistat and Jerome Jarre.

Courtesy of CNN

The group reached out to Turkish Airlines through Twitter and asked to send a plane full of food to Somalia.

With the airlines responding within hours, 60-tons of food was promised to be delivered.

Motivated, the stars worked together to build a GoFundMe page titled “Love Army for Somalia”

Within 19 hours, $1,000,000 was raised, which will benefit more than six million Somalis in desperate need of food due to the huge drought that caused the hunger.

CNN contributed to this article.

