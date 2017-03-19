Legendary 49ers player Dwight Clark diagnosed with ALS



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Legendary San Francisco 49ers player Dwight Clark announced on Twitter that he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosi, also known as ALS.

I wanted to share some unfortunate news: I have ALS. https://t.co/RqU0fFT98g — Dwight Clark (@DwightC87) March 20, 2017

ALS is a disease that attacks the nerve cells and controls voluntary muscle movement.

Most remember Clark from his memorable catch during the San Francisco 49ers game against the Dallas Cowboys in 1982.

In under a minute, Clark caught the six-yard pass from Joe Montana, which resulted in the team winning the game and advancing to the Super Bowl.

“The catch” was arguably the best touchdown pass in NFL history.