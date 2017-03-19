Legendary 49ers player Dwight Clark diagnosed with ALS

Dwight Clark talks about "The Catch" during halftime as the San Francisco 49ers played the Atlanta Falcons at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, Calif. on Monday, Dec. 23, 2013. (Jim Gensheimer/Bay Area News Group)


SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Legendary San Francisco 49ers player Dwight Clark announced on Twitter that he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosi, also known as ALS.

ALS is a disease that attacks the nerve cells and controls voluntary muscle movement.

Most remember Clark from his memorable catch during the San Francisco 49ers game against the Dallas Cowboys in 1982.

In under a minute, Clark caught the six-yard pass from Joe Montana, which resulted in the team winning the game and advancing to the Super Bowl.

“The catch” was arguably the best touchdown pass in NFL history.

