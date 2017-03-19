SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are on scene in San Francisco where a man is climbing a crane at a construction site.

Around 8:40 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of Hayes St. after receiving a call about the climber.

Police do not know how long the man has been on the crane, or what his motives are.

Man climbs construction crane in San Francisco View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

The Crisis and Hostage team is also on scene along with San Francisco Police.

A viewer informed KRON4 that they can see the man on the crane from their apartment window.

He is extremely high-up on the structure.

Although no roads are technically closed, the situation may cause some difficulty for drivers passing through.

Muni is also reporting that some of their lines in this area are blocked due to the police activity, and trains are being rerouted.

UPDATE: OB 21 Line blocked at Hayes/Polk by non Muni accident , RRT via McAllister, board Market/Mason or Hayes/Fillmore — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) March 19, 2017

ATTN: IB 47 and 49 lines blocked at Van Ness and Fell streets due to police activity, working to clear. — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) March 19, 2017