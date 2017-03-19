Man climbing construction crane in San Francisco prompts police response

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are on scene in San Francisco where a man is climbing a crane at a construction site.

Around 8:40 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of Hayes St. after receiving a call about the climber.

Police do not know how long the man has been on the crane, or what his motives are.

The Crisis and Hostage team is also on scene along with San Francisco Police.

A viewer informed KRON4 that they can see the man on the crane from their apartment window.

He is extremely high-up on the structure.

Although no roads are technically closed, the situation may cause some difficulty for drivers passing through.

Muni is also reporting that some of their lines in this area are blocked due to the police activity, and trains are being rerouted.

