Man dies in Solano County crash

SOLANO COUNTY (KRO)– A 61-year-old man died in a solo-vehicle crash on Sunday morning in unincorporated Solano County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened right outside Dixon around 9:33 a.m. near Interstate 80.

The man was driving a Honda Civic west on Dixon Avenue when he went into the eastbound lane, went off the road and hit a utility pole, said CHP spokesman Dave Harvey said.

CHP officials can’t confirm whether drugs or alcohol played contributed to the crash.

No others were injured.

Harvey said officers are unsure whether anyone witnessed the crash. Anyone who witnessed it is asked to call the CHP at (707) 428-2100.