Mill Valley family donates late daughter’s organs to research



MILL VALLEY (KRON)– One Mill Valley couple found hope in a painful situation after deciding to donate their late three-week-old baby’s organs.

Alaine and Josh Copp delivered their baby girl Carter Virginia Copp in June of 2016.

Their joy of becoming first-time parents was soon overshadowed after the Copp’s learned baby Carter had a rare genetic mutation that affected her brain development.

Carter’s brain didn’t develop past 25 weeks and she wasn’t breathing on her own.

Doctors said she had a one in 400 million chance of living.

The Copps made the decision to say goodbye to their daughter after three weeks.

“We used that time to hold her every day, to read to her. We bathed her and changed her diapers and we cared for her..”, said Aline Copp.

The parents picked July 14th as the day to say goodbye to Carter but vowed to make sure she made an impact.

The Copps donated Carter’s body to research and gave 11 samples including her brain, heart, and lungs.

“We felt it was a wonderful tribute that Carter could do and add a wonderful layer of dignity and meaning to her life,” said Aline.

The family is in touch with some of the researchers and are able to periodically get updates about how Carter is contributing.