Missing Vallejo woman found alive and well

VALLEJO (KRON) — A 26-year-old woman who was missing and considered at risk since Friday, was found Sunday afternoon alive and well.

Prior to her rescue, Lexus Dupaty was last on Friday around 5:00 p.m. near the 200 block of Ascot Parkway.

Dupaty suffers from a mental disability, which impacts her ability to care for herself, according to police.

The rescue teams found her just hours after authorities from Marin Search and Rescue teamed up with Solano County in the search.

