Multiple crews combat Palo Alto 2-alarm fire

PALO ALTO (KRON) — Crews are battling a 2-alarm structure fire in Old Palo Alto neighborhood Sunday morning.

Officials reported the fire at 335 Seale Ave. on Twitter around 11:30 a.m.

Mountain View Firefighters are on scene assisting Palo Alto Fire.

Although officials have not confirmed that is a residential fire, they did report that smoke and flames were visible from the attic upon arrival.

Three fire engines, two trucks, a medic unit, and two Battalion Chiefs are all on scene.

No information regarding injuries or the cause of the fire is available at this time.

3 Engines, 2 Trucks, 1 Medic unit, 2 BCs responding. Auto aid with @MtnViewFire — PaloAltoFire (@PaloAltoFire) March 19, 2017

Fire crews onscene of a structure fire at 335 Seale Ave in the Old Palo Alto neighborhood. Smoke and fire from the attic area upon arrival. — PaloAltoFire (@PaloAltoFire) March 19, 2017