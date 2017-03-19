Muni collision causes delays for cable cars

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)— A Muni involved collision on Sunday afternoon delayed service for some cable cars.

The Mason cable line was delayed at Mason Street and Filbert Street around 4:00 p.m.

There is no further information on the cause of the collision or if there were any reported injuries.

 

