Muni collision causes delays for cable cars

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)— A Muni involved collision on Sunday afternoon delayed service for some cable cars.

The Mason cable line was delayed at Mason Street and Filbert Street around 4:00 p.m.

There is no further information on the cause of the collision or if there were any reported injuries.

UPDATE: Mason Cable Line is delayed at Mason and Filbert due to a Muni involved collision, bus shuttles are supporting line service. — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) March 19, 2017

