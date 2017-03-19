Part of Morgan Territory road reopens, residents still worried

By and Published:


CLAYTON (KRON)– Part of Morgan Territory Road reopened on Sunday, but a storm on the horizon has some residents worried.

A mudslide closed Morgan Territory Road for nearly a month.

Some residents were severely impacted by the road closure and had to find alternative work.

“I actually had to leave my job I was working in Lafayette and I had to give two weeks and find different work out in Livermore,” said Lenay Strawn.

Another storm is expected to hit early next week and residents in the area hope the wet weather won’t add to the current problems the town is facing.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s