Part of Morgan Territory road reopens, residents still worried



CLAYTON (KRON)– Part of Morgan Territory Road reopened on Sunday, but a storm on the horizon has some residents worried.

A mudslide closed Morgan Territory Road for nearly a month.

Some residents were severely impacted by the road closure and had to find alternative work.

“I actually had to leave my job I was working in Lafayette and I had to give two weeks and find different work out in Livermore,” said Lenay Strawn.

Another storm is expected to hit early next week and residents in the area hope the wet weather won’t add to the current problems the town is facing.

#MorganTerritoryRoad will reopen temporarily Sunday before next round of rain pic.twitter.com/9trlih6A0s — Ella Sogomonian (@EllaSogomonian) March 20, 2017

Talking with #MorganTerritoryRoad residents impacted by month long closure due to slide. it’s breathtaking up here #Clayton #Livermore pic.twitter.com/4a20Vgt2Aj — Ella Sogomonian (@EllaSogomonian) March 20, 2017