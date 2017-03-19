SALINAS (KRON) – Authorities are asking for the community’s help identifying three suspects accused of making purchases on a stolen credit card in Salinas.

The suspects went to the Walmart at 1800 N. Main St. and tried buying items using the credit card that was stolen during a car burglary.

The suspects then tried buying food at the Jack in the Box at 1810 N. Main St with the same credit card, according to police.

The suspects were seen driving in white two-door pickup truck, and a silver four-door SUV.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspects to email Officer Smith at clitons@ci.salinas.ca.us.