Police looking for 3 suspects accused of using stolen credit card in Salinas

Ariana Afshar Published:
Courtesy of Salinas PD

SALINAS (KRON) – Authorities are asking for the community’s help identifying three suspects accused of making purchases on a stolen credit card in Salinas.

The suspects went to the Walmart at 1800 N. Main St. and tried buying items using the credit card that was stolen during a car burglary.

The suspects then tried buying food at the Jack in the Box at 1810 N. Main St with the same credit card, according to police.

The suspects were seen driving in white two-door pickup truck, and a silver four-door SUV.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspects to email Officer Smith at clitons@ci.salinas.ca.us.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s