Rain, thunderstorms, hail headed to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Wet, cold weather is expected to return to the Bay Area Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS predicts three storm systems will cross the Bay throughout the week, accompanied by rain, cooler temperatures, and possibly thunder and hail.

The first storm moving over California will most likely pass through the Bay Area today, NWS said.

Although the system has “very low” strength, it will bring temperatures that are slightly cooler than normal, weather officials said.

On Monday and Tuesday, a second storm will bring light to occasionally moderate rain, and will be heaviest in the North Bay.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

Gusty winds and small hail are also possible, weather officials said.

A third storm system of moderate to high strength will arrive Thursday, bringing moderate to heavy rain.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and into Saturday, bringing gusty winds and small hail, according to the National Weather Service.