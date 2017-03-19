Santa Clara residents hit with cash card scam

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — Police are warning the public about a phone scam involving MoneyPak or GreenDot re-loadable cash cards being used to trick residents in Santa Clara.

This is strikingly similar to the scam was used against Marin County residents back in January.

According to police, scammers call victims and pose as city or federal employees. They tell the victims that they owe money for a traffic ticket, income tax, warrant or a late utility bill.

The scammers then request immediate payment, and suggest that the easiest way to resolve the matter is to purchase a MoneyPak or GreenDot

re-loadable cash card, which can be purchased at a drug and or convenience store.

According to police, the cards are similar to cash and are not traceable.

Once the victim provides the suspect with the number on the back of the card, they can immediately download the value of that card anywhere in the world.

Police say no legitimate business would ask someone to make a payment this way. Anyone who receives a call like this should hang up and call the company’s customer service phone number on their bill.

Anyone with questions or concerns about this scam can contact the Santa Clara Police Department at (408) 615-4700.