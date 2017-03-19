South San Francisco police searching for sandwich thief

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)–Police are looking for a sandwich thief that injured the employee of a restaurant in South San Francisco Thursday evening.

According to police, a man entered a Togo’s restaurant in the 100 block of South Airport Road just before 7:45 p.m. and ordered some food.

Police said an employee placed the suspects food on the counter, but when he told the suspect the cost of the food, the suspect allegedly became angry, grabbed his food and left without paying.

Several employees followed the man to his vehicle, a gray Audi, and told him he needed to pay for his food, police said.

According to police, the suspect put his food in his vehicle, before turning and charging at the employee who was standing in front of the restaurant.

Police said the employee suffered minor injuries as a result of being tackled by the suspect.

The suspect then fled in his vehicle heading north on South Airport Boulevard.

Police describe the suspect as Hispanic man, between 30 and 35 years old, with a bald head, medium complexion, around 6 feet tall and 140 pounds.

The incident is currently under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the South San Francisco Police Department at (650) 877-8900