VIDEO: Oakland Airport trains 25 puppies to assist the blind

OAKLAND (KRON) — Twenty-five puppies are in training at the Oakland International airport to eventually help those who are visually impaired.

When graduated from training, the Golden Retrievers and Labradors will be part of the “Guide Dogs for the Blind” program.

The pups are going through the gate check-in, security checks, baggage claim, and other exercises to learn how to assist blind passengers.

KRON4’s Averi Harper is at the airport. She says the puppies are brightening up the atmosphere not just for their owners, but for all travelers passing through.