Alameda County DA receives draft of Ghost Ship fire report

FILE - This Dec. 7, 2016 file photo members of the Alameda County Sheriff's Office stand outside the warehouse called the Ghost Ship the site of a fire, in Oakland, Calif. Oakland police visited the cluttered warehouse converted into an illegal residence dozens of times in the several years before it burned down, killing 36 people. Oakland officials on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 released hundreds of pages of city documents requested by The Associated Press and other media outlets. The reports detail complaints from neighbors, residents and visitors of the so-called Ghost Ship warehouse about safety problems, loud parties and other issues with a dilapidated building converted illegally into a living area. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg,File)

OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland city officials sent a draft of the deadly Ghost Ship fire report to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office on Saturday, according to a city spokesperson.

“I can confirm that the draft report on the 31st Avenue Warehouse Fire was shared with the District Attorney’s Office on Saturday, March 18 via email,” a City of Oakland spokesperson told KRON4 News.

The Alameda County DA’s Office has launched a criminal investigation into the Ghost Ship fire that killed 36 people.

The fire broke out at 1315 31st Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. on December 2, 2016 during a dance party. It has been called the county’s deadliest fire in 13 years and one of the most devastating in United States history.

The warehouse, known as the “Ghost Ship,” was a place for Bay Area artists to live and work.

