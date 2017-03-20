Alameda County DA receives draft of Ghost Ship fire report

OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland city officials sent a draft of the deadly Ghost Ship fire report to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office on Saturday, according to a city spokesperson.

“I can confirm that the draft report on the 31st Avenue Warehouse Fire was shared with the District Attorney’s Office on Saturday, March 18 via email,” a City of Oakland spokesperson told KRON4 News.

The Alameda County DA’s Office has launched a criminal investigation into the Ghost Ship fire that killed 36 people.

The fire broke out at 1315 31st Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. on December 2, 2016 during a dance party. It has been called the county’s deadliest fire in 13 years and one of the most devastating in United States history.

The warehouse, known as the “Ghost Ship,” was a place for Bay Area artists to live and work.