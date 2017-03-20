Berkeley Police arrest 3 in major drug bust

BERKELEY (KRON) — Three people were arrested Sunday in Berkeley after police caught them with various drugs and other paraphernalia, according to Berkeley Police Department.

Around 5:23 p.m., police responded to the area of Durant and Telegraph, where they received reports of an active car burglary.

Officers found three people in a parked BMW. Police say one of those people matched a suspect description, so they ran a background check.

Police found that 35-year-old Steven Manning of Oakland had several outstanding arrest warrants worth a combined $50,000.

Manning was also carrying what police believe is heroin, and over $2,000 in cash.

Officers identified another passenger as 32-year-old Meredith Rains of Oakland. Records showed that Rains also had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. When she was removed from the car police say a bag, containing what they believe to be methamphetamine, was in plain sight on the floorboard.

The third passenger initially lied about his name to police. Eventually, he was identified 46-year-old Rakim Washington of Berkeley.

Washington’s background check showed that he was active to parole. When officers searched him, they found he was holding what is likely heroin.

Police say the car smelled of fresh marijuana, prompting a search of the entire car. This is when officers found a scale that was coated in what authorities believe is marijuana and methamphetamine residue.

“Additional drug packaging” was also found in the car, police said.

The search did not stop there.

The officer responsible for the initial stop got a search warrant for Manning’s home. During the search over 1,000 pills of 5 different types narcotics, drug packaging materials, digital scales, a loaded AR-15 assault pistol (without a serial number), dozens of rounds of ammunition, a credit embossing machine, a card reader/writer, and card stock were all recovered.

Manning, Washington, and Rains were all booked into the City of Berkeley Jail on various charges, including gun and drug violations.

The Berkeley Police Department says they are appreciative of alert community members reporting suspicious activities that help them make the community a safer place.