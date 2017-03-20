California lawmaker wants tax to fund tuition-free college

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Some California Democrats want to make college tuition free for in-state students by taxing very wealthy residents.

Assemblywoman Susan Talamantes Eggman said Monday she’s introducing a bill to create a 1 percent tax on Californians earning more than $1 million per year. The Stockton Democrat says the tax would provide enough revenue to make public colleges tuition free for residents.

The bill comes on the heels of a separate proposal by other Assembly Democrats to make college more affordable. That plan aims to make college debt-free for students by helping cover non-tuition related expenses and expanding aid for community college students.

AB1356 requires a two-thirds vote in the Legislature because it would create a new tax.