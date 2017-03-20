Car hits, kills woman crossing Treat Blvd. in Concord

CONCORD (KRON) — A 26-year-old Placerville woman died after being hit by a car in Concord on Sunday night, according to police.

Around 10:46 p.m. officers responded to the area of Treat Blvd. and Wilmore Dr. after receiving reports that a person was laying in the road.

Investigators found that a pedestrian was crossing Treat Blvd. between Wilmore and San Simeon drives, an area without a crosswalk. This is when a car traveling east on Treat struck her, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name is not yet being released by the Contra Costa County coroner’s office.

The driver was a 58-year-old Concord woman. She initially left the scene, but later contacted police and is cooperating with the investigation.

The car that hit the pedestrian is a 2015 Honda, according to police.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision.

Treat Blvd. was closed for about five hours during the police investigation.

Anyone with information about the case or who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Cpl. Adam Hart at (925) 671-5065.

BCN contributed to this article.