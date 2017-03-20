Gov. Brown issues 4th request for federal aid due to Oroville Dam storm damage

By Published:
FILE - This Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, file aerial photo released by the California Department of Water Resources shows the damaged spillway with eroded hillside in Oroville, Calif. California water authorities will cut the outflow from the dam to allow workers to remove debris piled at the base of its main spillway. The Department of Water Resources said Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 it will start gradually reducing outflows from the Oroville Dam in Northern California starting Monday morning and completely stop them by the afternoon. (William Croyle/California Department of Water Resources via AP, File)

 

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown is asking for federal assistance to repair damage at Oroville Dam and other infrastructure impacted by February storms that caused flooding, mudslides and power outages.

Sunday’s request follows three other petitions for federal help that President Donald Trump’s administration has granted to assist with earlier storm damages and the emergency at Oroville Dam.

Brown’s office says the governor also declared a state of emergency for Contra Costa and Solano counties, bringing the total to 50 counties affected by February storms.

After five years of drought, California saw record-breaking precipitation this year that led rivers and creeks to break their banks.

According to authorities six people died in the state during January and February rain storms.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s