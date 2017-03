SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was killed in a stabbing Monday morning in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, according to police.

Around 8:00 a.m., officers responded a report of a stabbing in the area of Jones St. and Golden Gate Ave.

When they arrived on scene, police found a 45-year-old man on the street.

Medics treated the victim, but he did not survive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Police say an investigation is underway.