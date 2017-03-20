CAPITOLA (KRON) — Carlos Garcia, a 36-year-old resident of Watsonville, has been identified as the man who shot and killed himself and his 7-year-old daughter in the parking lot of a Capitola mall on Sunday, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.

Garcia’s wife called 911 around 3:15 p.m. to report that he was making suicidal threats from inside their family car, which was parked at Capitola Mall.

When police arrived, they found Garcia and his daughter in the car suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the killing. Sheriff’s officials are not releasing the name of the girl because she was a minor.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources. They can be reached at (800) 273-8255, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Bay City News contributed to this report