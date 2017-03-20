MISSING: Elderly man out of Fremont, considered ‘at risk’

FREMONT (KRON) — Fremont police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing, elderly man who is considered at risk.

83-year-old Jack Long was last seen on Sunday around 9:00 p.m. in the 700 block of Old Canyon Rd., police said.

He is described as a white man, 5 foot 9 inches tall, 170 lbs., with gray hair and hazel eyes, according to police.

Long is possibly wearing a baseball cap and a black jacket with red sleeves.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Jack Long, please call 911 or contact the police.