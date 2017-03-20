Norway tops global happiness report overtaking Denmark

By Published:
Norwegian comedian Harald Ela explains why Norwegians are the happiest people on earth during an interview with the Associated Press in Oslo, Norway on Monday March 20, 2017,. A global happiness report has made the Norwegian foreign minister, well, happy. Reacting to the news Monday that Norway tops the world happiness rankings, edging out Denmark which was No.1 in the previous report. (AP Photo/David Keyton)
Norwegian comedian Harald Ela explains why Norwegians are the happiest people on earth during an interview with the Associated Press in Oslo, Norway on Monday March 20, 2017,. A global happiness report has made the Norwegian foreign minister, well, happy. Reacting to the news Monday that Norway tops the world happiness rankings, edging out Denmark which was No.1 in the previous report. (AP Photo/David Keyton)

 

HELSINKI (AP) — A global happiness report has made Norway’s foreign minister, well, happy.

Norway jumped to the top spot in the World Happiness Report despite the plummeting price of oil— a key part of its economy — but researchers said it’s the “human things” that matter, such as a feeling of community which is strong in the Scandinavian country of 5 million.

Reacting to the news Monday, Foreign Minister Borge Brende tweeted: “A good start on a Monday mrn: Norway the world’s happiest country in a new report that calls on nations to build social trust and equality.”

In the report on 155 countries, Denmark fell to second, followed by Iceland, Switzerland and Finland.

