OAKLAND (BCN) — A five-time felon has been charged with assault on a peace officer and evading an officer for allegedly ramming a stolen pickup truck into an Oakland police car and leading officers on a pursuit that finally ended in Berkeley on Wednesday night, prosecutors said.

Lee Anthony Adams, 29, of Alameda, was arraigned on six felony counts on Friday afternoon and is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday to finalize his legal representation and possibly enter a plea.

Adams is charged with two counts of assault on a peace officer, two counts of evading an officer, one count of vandalism for allegedly causing more than $400 worth of damage to an Oakland police patrol car and

one count of leaving the scene of an accident.

Adams’ companion, Karina Rose Provino, 22, who lives at the same Alameda residence where he lives, is charged with two counts of unlawful firearm activity and one count of carrying a loaded firearm in a city.

Oakland police Officer Keith Perea wrote in a probable cause declaration that there were multiple felony arrest warrants for Adams and on Wednesday evening a University of California police officer received “credible information” that Adams was in possession of a firearm and a stolen vehicle and that he was going to be in the area of 14th and Harrison streets in downtown Oakland.

That location is only two blocks away from the UC Office of the President at 1111 Franklin St.

Perea said the UC officer saw Adams in a white Dodge Ram truck parked in the 250 block of 14th Street, between Alice and Harrison streets, at about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday and directed teams to arrest Adams for his arrest warrants and to further investigate if he was in possession of a firearm and a stolen vehicle.

But instead of cooperating, Adams collided multiple times into the Oakland police patrol car while the officers were still seated in it and led police on a pursuit that went through five different cities that finally ended in Berkeley, Perea wrote.

As a result of the collision, one of the Oakland officers suffered a broken wrist and was treated at a local hospital, police said.

Perea said that after Adams was arrested in the 2900 block of College Avenue in Berkeley police recovered a stolen handgun and the stolen Dodge Ram truck.

Provino was also arrested in the 2900 block of College Avenue after she fled from the truck, according to Perea.

A loaded pistol was recovered from where Provino was arrested and she later admitted to exchanging marijuana for the pistol, Perea wrote.

Provino was carrying the pistol concealed in her purse and attempted to discard it when an officer approached her, according to Perea.

Prosecutors say Adams was convicted in Mendocino County on Oct. 13, 2015, for assault on a peace officer and evading an officer.

They say he also was convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon in Alameda County on Dec. 10, 2015, possession of the martial arts weapon nunchaku in Humboldt County on March 21, 2016, and of possession of a controlled substance for sale in Humboldt County on Nov. 9, 2012.