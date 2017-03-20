Police arrest man with drugs, gun, cash in Concord motel

By Published:
Courtesy of Concord PD

CONCORD (KRON) — Officers arrested a suspect on suspicion of several offenses Sunday night in Concord, according to police.

Police conducted a probation search at a motel in Concord, officers said.

During the search, they found a large amount of cash, drugs, and a gun that police say the suspect was “prohibited from having.”

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs for sale among other charges, police said.

Police did not release the suspect’s identity.

No further information is available at this time.

BCN contributed to this article.

