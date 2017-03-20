SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — No residents were displaced in a two-alarm fire that damaged a mixed-use building in San Francisco’s Chinatown neighborhood this weekend, a fire official said Monday.

The fire at 39 Waverly Place, a four-story residential building with a business space on the ground floor, was reported at 3:37 a.m. Saturday, according to the fire department.

The fire caused moderate to extensive damage to an isolated part of the third floor and did not displace any residents, fire department spokesman Jonathan Baxter said.

Fire crews rescued one elderly resident who suffered smoke injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation but it did not appear immediately suspicious, Baxter said.