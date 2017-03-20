San Francisco cable car strikes, kills 93-year-old man



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An elderly man died in the hospital after being hit by a San Francisco Municipal Railway cable car on Sunday, police said on Monday.

The 93-year-old man was hit around 3:10 p.m. when he was crossing Mason St. at Filbert St. in the Russian Hill neighborhood, police said.

Police say the man was crossing the street inside a crosswalk.

A southbound Powell/Mason cable car struck the man, knocking him down and causing life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment, but did not survive.

His identity is not being released until his family is notified.

Muni officials said service on the cable car line was stopped for more than an hour as a result of the collision.

The line resumed normal service as of shortly after 4:30 p.m.

BCN contributed to this article.

