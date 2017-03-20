SAN JOSE (KRON) — It’s been nearly a month since San Jose’s Rockspring neighborhood was hit with devastating floods.

Residents who are still trying to get back on their feet, now must brace for another round of rain.

This week’s storm is not expected to have the same impact as February’s, which displaced thousands of people from their homes.

However, some residents are still afraid of what’s to come.

“We’re scared,” one resident said. “It looks like a bombshell hit this place. What’s it going to look like next?”

The neighborhood is most concerned about Friday, when rains are expected to be the heaviest.

This time, they are just hoping to be warned before another disaster takes place.