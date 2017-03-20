Second suspect arrested in San Francisco fatal shooting last year

Maria Sanchez, 26

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in the city’s South of Market neighborhood last year.

Police arrested Maria Sanchez, 26, in connection with the Oct. 8 shooting of 33-year-old Alfredo Dixon.

Dixon was shot around 5:50 p.m. in the area of Sixth and Minna streets.

He was found lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to San Francisco General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Sanchez, who is charged with murder, was booked on Friday and is scheduled to make her first court appearance Monday afternoon. She remains in custody with bail set at $4.01 million.

She is the second person arrested in connection with Dixon’s death following the arrest in December of 20-year-old Sacramento resident Nu’u Faalogoifo, also on a murder charge.

He remains in custody, with bail set at $6 million. His next scheduled court date is May 30.

