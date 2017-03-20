Several detained after sideshow, reckless driving on Bay Bridge

OAKLAND (KRON) — An alleged sideshow and reckless driving on the Bay Area ended with officers arresting a woman and detaining several others in Oakland Sunday night, according to California Highway Patrol.

At least 30 off-road vehicles and motorcycles were seen acting aggressive with other drivers and driving recklessly on eastbound Interstate 80 over the Bay Bridge, according to CHP officials.

According the CHP, when the group arrived in Oakland, officers attempted to stop the pack of ATVs and dirt bikes but they immediately fled.

The CHP said because an air unit was following overhead, they let them disperse and were eventually able to catch up with a smaller group near 103rd Avenue and Royal Ann Street.

One person, 27-year-old Daisha Moran of San Leandro, fled the scene on a motorcycle, but officers were able to catch up with her a few blocks away where she was arrested on suspicion of evading police and participating in a sideshow.

Other people detained could face possible prosecution later after video taken by the air unit is reviewed.

Officers impounded two dirt bikes and two ATVs.