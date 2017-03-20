The World According to Gary: March Madness has a new face

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about an extreme NCAA basketball fan, Dwight Clark’s ALS diagnosis, and at last, the recovery of Tom Brady’s jersey.

An 11-year-old boy was showing some pretty emotional reactions during Sunday’s Northwestern game in the March Madness tournament. The cameraman couldn’t refrain from showing his extreme joy and sadness throughout the roller coaster of a game. Turns out, the kid has a very personal tie to the team.

On a more serious note, former 49er star Dwight Clark has been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s Disease, also known as ALS. He’s responsible for what Gary calls one of the most famous plays in Bay Area sports history, and possibly in NFL history. ‘The Catch,’ a 6-yard touchdown thrown to him by Joe Montana. The play ultimately put the 49ers in the Super Bowl, where they beat the Bengals 26-21.

Tom Brady’s jersey that has been missing for weeks, was finally found all the way in Mexico. Even more crazy, the jersey was found in the hands of a credentialed media member.