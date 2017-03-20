VIDEO: Arizona Anti-Trump billboard artist gets death threats

PHOENIX, Arizona (KRON) — An Arizona billboard critical of President Trump has quickly gone viral.

Now, the artist behind it is speaking out.

The sign is located in Phoenix. It’s a bold and controversial billboard with President Trump’s face front and center.

It has dollar signs mimicking Nazi swastikas, two mushroom clouds, and President Trump wearing a Russian lapel pin.

The artist behind the billboard says she often uses her paint for politics.

“There are people who say, well, it’s offensive, but the current administration, its policies, the people that are put in power are offensive to me,” artist Karen Fiorito said. “I think it’s a bad idea and is dividing the people.”

The artist wants people to see the other side of this sign too.

It spells out “unity” in sign language.

