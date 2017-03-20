(KRON) — President Trump held a rally in Kentucky on Monday, and one of the subjects that came up was former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who is currently a free agent.

There have been reports that some teams are shying away from signing the quarterback for various reasons, including Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem last season

Another one of them is reportedly backlash online from the president.

He pounced on that report Monday night.

President Trump was quick to criticize Kaepernick when the quarterback began kneeling before games.

He suggested Kaepernick needs a new country.

So, Kaepernick may no longer be with the 49ers but remains a lightning rod.