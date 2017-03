SAN JOSE (KRON) — Tens of thousands of people in San Jose were evacuated during the rainstorm last month.

But more than two dozen horses were left stranded in open water.

Now, some of them are being treated at area veterinary hospitals.

KRON4’s Alecia Reid spoke with one owner whose horse has been in the hospital for a week, and there is no telling when he will be out.

A GoFundMe has been set up for one of the horses, Ben.