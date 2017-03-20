Witness: Ex-NFL star shot at men after spilled drink in club

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez touches his lip as Alexander Bradley testifies during Hernandez's double murder trial in Suffolk Superior Court, Monday, March 20, 2017, in Boston. Hernandez is on trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL football player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)

BOSTON (AP) — A witness against former NFL star Aaron Hernandez has told the jury at his double-murder trial that Hernandez opened fire on a car because he believed two men inside had taunted him at a Boston nightclub.

Former Hernandez friend Alexander Bradley testified Monday about the shootings July 16, 2012. Bradley said Hernandez ordered him to pull up next to the victims’ car at a stop light, then repeatedly fired a revolver into the car. Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu were killed.

Relatives of the men wept as Bradley testified.

Bradley said Hernandez used a racial epithet and said, “What’s up now?” before firing.

The former New England Patriots tight end is accused of killing the men after one of them accidentally bumped into Hernandez and spilled his drink at the club.

