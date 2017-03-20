Woman dies after Brazilian butt lift procedure

WFLA Published:
Photo of Ranika Hall (Courtesy: GoFundMe)

HIALEAH, Fla. (WFLA) —A family is mourning a Kansas City woman who flew to South Florida to get cosmetic surgery and died on Thursday night after the procedure.

Ranika Hall, 25 went to Eres Plastic Surgery at 1738 W. 49th St. in Hialeah for the Brazilian Butt Lift procedure.

The Hialeah Fire Department was called to the business shortly after the procedure when she lost consciousness and stopped breathing.

Hall died an hour later.

Last May, another woman, Heather Meadows, 29 died at the same business while undergoing the same procedure, but it’s unclear whether the same doctor performed the surgery on both women.

An investigation into Hall’s death is ongoing.

Her family says she leaves behind a one-year-old daughter.

They’ve set up a GoFundMe page for her burial.

