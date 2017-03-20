Woman poisoned by San Francisco herbal tea, dies

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One of two people hospitalized after drinking tea from a San Francisco herbalist earlier this month has passed away, health officials announced Monday.

The woman died on Saturday after being critically ill for over almost two weeks, authorities said.

On March 10, KRON4 learned that the woman who passed and another man were both poisoned after drinking herbal tea from a shop in Chinatown.

The man has since recovered from the poisoning and was released from the hospital on March 12.

The tea leaves were purchased at the Sun Wing Wo Trading Company at 1105 Grant Ave.

“The Health Department’s environmental health inspectors have removed the products consumed by the two patients from the shelves there,” authorities said. “The proprietor is fully cooperating with the Health Department to trace the source of the toxin and ensure safety for future customers.”

The two patients each purchased different blends of medicinal teas that were put together for them at the shop. The teas had several ingredients, and the ingredients that were common to both tea mixtures are currently being tested.