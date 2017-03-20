SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco police are looking for a woman who attacked a 14-year-old girl on a Bernal Heights school campus Friday.

The 30-year-old woman came to the school campus in the 500 block of Tompkins Avenue and began arguing with the teen around 11 a.m., police said. Paul Revere School, a K-8 public school, is located on that block.

The woman pushed the girl to the ground and punched her before school staff broke up the fight.

The woman fled and no arrest had been reported by police as of Monday morning.

The girl was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive her injuries, according to police.

Further details on the attack are unavailable at this time.