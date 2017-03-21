1 injured in King City high school shooting

KING CITY (AP) — Authorities are searching for a shooter who opened fire at King City High School this morning, injuring one.

The shooting occurred shortly after 11 a.m., and a suspect fled toward the back of the school, according to Monterey County Sheriff’s Office Cmdr. John Thornburg.

The sheriff’s department is assisting the King City Police Department on the case.

One shooting victim was transported to Mee Memorial Hospital. It has not been disclosed whether the victim or shooter are students or the severity of the victim’s injuries.

The suspect was described as a male wearing a hoodie and blue jeans.

No further information was immediately available. This article will be updated as more information is made available.

The King City community has experienced a sharp uptick in violence this year.

While there were 17 shootings and two homicides in King City in 2016, there have already been 11 shootings and two homicides in the first three months of 2017. Six of the shootings occurred in an eight-day period in mid-February.